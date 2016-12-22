Ambode, Bagudu Eat Freshly Cooked LAKE Rice

Here we have the photos of Governor Ambode and Governor Bagudu, Governor of Lagos and Kebbi state respectively as they enjoy freshly cooked LAKE rice at the launching of LAKE rice yesterday.

Accordihg to Governor Ambode, LAKE RICE is of good quality. The major difference between LAKE RICE and the ones imported is that the imported has a minimum storage of five to six years storage life span, but LAKE RICE is fresh.

The 50kg of LAKE rice will sell for N12, 000, 25kg would go for N6, 000 and 10kg for N2, 500. We appreciate the Governors initiative to bring about this in this trying period in the country.

