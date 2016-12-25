Another singer accuses Davido, General Pype of song theft

Just when we thought we’d heard enough of the allegations of song-theft leveled against Omo Baba Olowo singer, Davido, over his latest song, Gbagbe Oshi, another dimension has been added to the story.

Recall that it was reported some weeks ago that the song was initially produced by Shizzi for General Pype, but when Davido heard it, he fell in love with the tune, and paid Pype N1m for it.

However, another singer, Jibola aka Dr. Jeebs, alleged that he actually recorded the Gbagbe Oshi sample as far back as February 2016, and uploaded it on ufxloops.com, from where it may have been taken.

Jibola said, “I know Gbagbe Oshi is a common Nigerian slang, but how come General Pype and Davido recorded it in the same rhythm and pattern I did? Every time I hear that song, I feel a shiver in my spine, and I just can’t let it go like that because it’s my sample and it was used without attribution. This is similar to when Michael Jackson used the phrase ‘mamasemamakosa’ without permission, and he was sued.”

However, when Sunday Scoop contacted Davido’s handlers, his manager, Kamal Ajiboye, acknowledged that the song was actually bought from General Pype. In his words, “I’ve never heard of anyone called Jibola, and I don’t know anything about his claims. General Pype did the song with Shizzi about three years back, and he told Davido he wanted to sell it. Davido agreed to buy it, and he paid him for it. I don’t see any big deal in that because it is done everywhere in the world.”

Sunday Scoop also got in touch with General Pype to hear his side of the story, and he said, “If Davido’s people told you they bought the song from me, then there’s a little element of truth to it, but I’m not at liberty to discuss that particular transaction. The person who is accusing me of stealing the song is a stupid human being who is just looking for publicity. I have too many songs to sell, than for me to be looking for a song to steal. You know, when there is no information, you give room for speculation, and that’s what people like this Dr. Jeebs is taking advantage of. He is just a jobless person.”

Meanwhile, Jibola said he will continue fighting for his right till he gets what is due to him in terms of credit and royalties.

Source: Punch

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: