Antonio Conte Takes Journalists Out For Christmas Drink

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte took a some journalists out for a drink on Christmas Eve, it has been revealed.

BBC reporter John Southall explained how the Italian invited journalists who attended his press conference before the game against Bournemouth for drinks afterwards.

“A handful of journalists were invited for pre-Christmas drinks after his press conference, so we all adjourned to the local pub around the corner and he bought us a beer,” Southall said.

Conte has certainly made a mark in the English Premiership by turning things around at Chelsea. The squad seems revitalised under his guidance following a disappointing campaign last season.

The 47-year-old is known for his trademark micro-management on the technical area and also his display of passion especially during goal celebrations. This has helped him gain popularity in the club among the fans and even his players.

Chelsea currently sit top of the Premiership table with a six point lead to Manchester City who are second.

