Aremu Afolayan Welcomes Baby Girl in the U.S.

Nollywood actor, Aremu Afolayan has welcomed a bouncing baby girl with his wife in the United States of America.

The excited new father who made the announcement via social media wrote; “Am happy to announce what God gave me yesterday. HER NAME IS IYUNADE AFOLAYAN. I cant explain the feelings atall #thankyouLORD”.

