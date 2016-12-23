Army Issues Alert On Fleeing Boko Haram Terrorists

The Nigerian Army on Thursday issued an alert warning the general public to be wary of the dangers of escapee Boko Haram terrorists following the ongoing final clearance and bombardments of terrorist’s hideouts in Sambisa forest.

This is contained in a statement released by the Acting Director, Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman. He said quite a number of the terrorists are escaping the theatre of operation in the North East to various parts of the country and elsewhere.

“Therefore, members of the public especially residents of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States, are hereby requested to be extra vigilant, security conscious of strange movements or persons in the society.

“The public are also please requested to report any suspicious person or group of persons to the security agencies for prompt action.

“We wish to reiterate our commitment of clearing the remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists in all their suspected hideouts by the end of this year. We therefore solicit for more public support and cooperation to achieve that,” Usman stated.

