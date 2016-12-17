Arsenal Fans Reveal Their Preferred Successor to Arsene Wenger

Sooner or later, Arsenal will have to embrace the thought of a future without Arsene Wenger as the veteran Frenchman nears the end of an illustrious coaching career that has seen him win trophies in three different countries.

Finding the right replacement, when the time comes, will be crucial to ensure the Gunners remain competitive at the highest level, and 22,383 Arsenal fans have made their voice heard in a 90min poll as to who they think it should be.

As expected, Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone swept the vote with 49% choosing the Argentine as their preferred heir to Wenger’s Emirates throne.

