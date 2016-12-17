Thursday , 22 December 2016
Arsenal Fans Reveal Their Preferred Successor to Arsene Wenger

Seyi Peters 5 days ago

Sooner or later, Arsenal will have to embrace the thought of a future without Arsene Wenger as the veteran Frenchman nears the end of an illustrious coaching career that has seen him win trophies in three different countries.

Why Not: Arsenal Can Build Momentum Says Wenger. Image: Getty.

Finding the right replacement, when the time comes, will be crucial to ensure the Gunners remain competitive at the highest level, and 22,383 Arsenal fans have made their voice heard in a 90min poll as to who they think it should be.

img_20161217_154621_639

As expected, Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone swept the vote with 49% choosing the Argentine as their preferred heir to Wenger’s Emirates throne.

  1. Sunday
    December 18, 2016 at 11:22 am

    With all due respect, why is your contact info not in your home page?
    Please reply

