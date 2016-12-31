Assistant Commissioner Of Police Shot Himself Dead In Edo

Christopher Osakue, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, attached to the Edo State Command has reportedly shot himself dead with his service pistol in Benin City.

According to reports, the Police boss committed suicide by shooting himself in the head in his residence located on Upper Sokponba on Wednesday.

The late Osakue who reportedly didn’t leave any suicide note behind was said to have stylishly sent a woman and a little boy believed to be living with him on an errand before killing himself.

The deceased policeman who was recently posted from Ondo State was in charge of training and development at the state command. He had earlier suffered a partial stroke a few years back and was gradually recovering from it before the incident occurred.

According to a source who spoke with our correspondent, “A neighbour said she heard a gunshot inside the ACP’s residence about 5pm that fateful Wednesday.

“She added that after the sound of the gun, a frightening silence engulfed the entire building.”

Security operatives from the Ugbekun police division were said to have later stormed his residence.

It was further learnt that the late Osakue had played host to some youths in his area last Christmas.

Confirming the incident, the Commissioner of Police in Edo, Haliru Gwandu, described the senior police officer’s death as a case of suicide.

Gwandu also explained that the pistol which he allegedly used to commit the act was signed for at the Ondo State Police command before he was posted to Edo.

