Bangladesh Govt To Expose Online Porn Viewers

The Bangladeshi government has revealed its plans to expose people who are viewing porn websites.

The State minister for Posts and Telecommunication Tarana Halim said the government is planning to develop a mechanism to reveal the internet pornographic consumers in Bangladesh.

Halim says this will deter people from viewing porn.

The minister made the statement while inaugurating the e-file tracking system on Monday that aims to ensure accountability, transparency, honesty.

She said internet service providers (ISPs) should take an active role to block websites hosted in Bangladesh.

“We couldn’t block 100% of the porn sites, but if we could block 80%, it would be huge accomplishment for us,” said Halim.

She reiterated the government’s stance on pornography which she alleges is contrary to the country’s social norms and values.

Earlier on November 28, the government formed a committee to restrict access to pornography and objectionable content on the web from Bangladesh.

Access to such websites will be blocked after the committee submits its report to the telecom division within seven working days.

The committee would make recommendations to restrict access to the porn sites.