Benue Police Arrests 24, Recover 20 Firearms In Special Yuletide Operation

The Benue State Police Command said it has arrested 24 suspected criminals and recovered about 20 different caliber of fire arms in a special onslaught launched to preserve lives and properties in the state.

The suspects which included Mr. Terkura Agwaza, the elder brother of a militant leader in the state who is wanted for series of crimes including conspiracy, culpable homicide, forgery, and armed robbery were paraded at the headquarters in Makurdi.

The Commissioner of Police,Bashir Makama, while speaking with reporters during the parade said Mr. Agwaza was nabbed for his involvement in the snatching and selling of cars.

“Among the crimes committed by the gang was the interception and snatching of a black SUV in Taraba state which was brought here for sale, unfortunately the original driver of that vehicle was probably killed by the gang though we are still searching for his remains,” he said.

The Police boss also added that the operation also led to the arrest of one Kasua Mkarga also known as Orteekpor, who used to disguise in military camouflage to rob unsuspecting members of the public.

“Our operatives arrested Tyokave ‘aka’ 77, Kusua Mkarga ‘aka’ Orteekpor and Iortyer Timbir all of Gbeji town in Ukum local government area, we recovered from them one G3 rifle, breach no. G3 IIR329 with four rounds of live ammunition, a pair of military camouflage, criminal charms, a bag and N30,380 cash.”

During the operation, three vehicles and one motorcycle were also recovered, Makama stated, adding that the onslaught was a continuous exercise that would be sustained with vigor until the state is completely free of criminal elements.

He however, assured that all the criminals found guilty would be made to face the wrath of the law after investigations.

