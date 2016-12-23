Berlin Terror Suspect Shot Dead By Italian Police

Italy’s interior minister has confirmed that police in Milan were involved in a gunfight with the suspect in the Berlin Christmas market truck attack and that the suspect has been shot and killed.

Tunisian immigrant Anis Amri was the subject of a massive manhunt after his asylum documents were discovered in the cab of the truck used in the attack.

Authorities had first detained a different asylum-seeker the day of the attack but later released him from lack of evidence.

Since sounding the alarm about Amri, much has been discovered about his troubled past that should have been a red flag to authorities.

Amri had been the subject of terror probe but the surveillance was dropped when no conclusive evidence of an imminent attack could be determined. Prior to that he had spent time in jail for burning down a refugee center and was ordered to go back to Tunisia, a command he disobeyed.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is now facing tough questions on her enthusiastic call for refugees to Germany. She has been blamed by some on the recent attacks that have hit her country in recent times.

The horrific attack on Germans shopping and celebrating in the traditional Christmas market killed 12 people and injured 48.

