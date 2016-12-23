Saturday , 24 December 2016
Study in the UK

Berlin Terror Suspect Shot Dead By Italian Police

Yinka Agunbiade 19 hours ago

Italy’s interior minister has confirmed that police in Milan were involved in a gunfight with the suspect in the Berlin Christmas market truck attack and that the suspect has been shot and killed.

Berlin terror suspect gunned down by police in shootout in Italy

Tunisian immigrant Anis Amri was the subject of a massive manhunt after his asylum documents were discovered in the cab of the truck used in the attack.

Authorities had first detained a different asylum-seeker the day of the attack but later released him from lack of evidence.

Since sounding the alarm about Amri, much has been discovered about his troubled past that should have been a red flag to authorities.

Amri had been the subject of terror probe but the surveillance was dropped when no conclusive evidence of an imminent attack could be determined. Prior to that he had spent time in jail for burning down a refugee center and was ordered to go back to Tunisia, a command he disobeyed.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is now facing tough questions on her enthusiastic call for refugees to Germany. She has been blamed by some on the recent attacks that have hit her country in recent times.

The horrific attack on Germans shopping and celebrating in the traditional Christmas market killed 12 people and injured 48.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

nysc-corpers-kazaure

NYSC Corps Member Kidnapped In Abuja

An NYSC Corps member has been kidnapped in the Kwali area council of the Federal …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946