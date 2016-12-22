Friday , 23 December 2016
Boko Haram Release 21 Chibok Girls

Yinka Agunbiade 4 hours ago

Islamic militant group Boko Haram have released another 21 girls from the famous 376 Chibok girls abducted two years ago.

Chibok

Following the release of 21 of the abducted girls in October, the federal government revealed that negotiations were taking place for the release of the others.

Guardian reports that the newly released girls were brought to Yola International Airport in Yola, Adamawa State capital around 3pm on Thursday.

With the Nigerian Army pushing on into the stronghold of the Islamic militia, one would expect the release of more captives.

Boko Haram has been a menace in Nigeria and other countries of the Lake Chad basin ever since it began its terrorist activities in 2009.

In April 2014, insurgents of the group kidnapped over 200 school girls of a government school in Chibok, Borno state.

