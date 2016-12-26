Boy steals show at birthday celebration in Oyo

AN 11-year-old pupil of Rock of Ages Secondary School, Imalefalafia, Ibadan, Oyo State, Amos Stephen, became the star of the day during the 80th birthday ceremony of a former Managing Director of the defunct Daily Times, Areoye Oyebola, at Kakanfo Inn and Conference Centre, Ibadan, on Friday.

During the public presentation of Oyebola’s latest books, ‘The selected writings of Chief Areoye Oyebola,’ and ‘My findings from visited nations and my memorable interviews,’ the Junior Secondary School 2 pupil stood up and signified his intention to buy a copy of one of the books for N500.

When the usher told him that the book cost N2,000 per copy, the Chairman of Kakanfo Inn and Conference Centre, Dr Lekan Are, who was listening to the conversation between the boy and the usher, intervened by telling the usher to sell a copy to the boy for N500.

Are later located the boy in the crowd and refunded his money.

He told the gathering that the boy had done what many adults would not do at book presentation.

Are stated that the boy’s action reminded him of the dearth of reading culture among Nigerians.

He added that such had contributed to the poor standard of education in Nigerian schools.

He said he would be willing to support the boy in his education as a way of encouraging him.

He said, “It is rare to see a secondary schoolboy buying a copy of a book that is just being presented.

“The boy came forward and bought a copy even when the ushers were almost forcing people to buy.

“If we have more of this child in the society, there is hope of a better Nigeria in the future.

“Today, our children no longer read books or even buy them. This boy has done something amazing and he deserves commendation from those who cherish education and good moral.”

In his reaction to the boy’s action, the Baale of Ekotedo in Ibadan, Chief Taye Ayorinde, who was one of the guests at the event, urged children to learn a lesson from Stephen, while also advising parents to encourage their children to read books.

Source: Punch

