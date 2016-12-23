Brad Pitt claims that Angelina Jolie is missing a ‘self-regulating mechanism.’

Any hopes there may have been for a civil divorce between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are long since gone, what with Jolie’s initialsurprise announcement and the child abuse allegations against Pitt. Now Brad Pitt has filed documents asking a judge to officially seal their file, saying that all the attention focused on the intimate details of their family life is damaging to their six kids.

Angelina Jolie had previously filed unsealed documents claiming that Brad Pitt had parenting issues and shouldn’t be allowed to be alone with their children. Pitt, however, alleges that Jolie has actually humiliated the children by allowing their privacy to be invaded, due to how much public interest there is in their messy divorce and custody battle.

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, Pitt’s lawyer claimed:

“[Angelina] apparently has no self-regulating mechanism to preclude sensitive information from being placed in the public record, or she has other motives.”

That’s sort of interesting considering Brad Pitt’s ex-wife Jennifer “I Heart Beige” Aniston was claimed he was missing a sensitivity chip. Side note: these celebs have absolutely no idea how human bodies work, do they?

The documents also slam Jolie for seeming “to be determined to ignore even agreed-upon standards relating to the children’s best interest [while] attempting to clear the way to put in the public eye any allegations she can, without regard to the impact on the minor children,” and for “expos[ing] the children by making public the names of their therapists and other mental health professionals.”

In the meantime, there’s a temporary custody agreement in which Pitt only gets to see the kids when a therapist determines he can, while allegedly undergoing drug and alcohol testing four times a month.

Pitt had previously filed an emergency request to have custody files closed, which was denied.

Hopefully, the publicity isn’t hurting the Jolie-Pitt kids too much, but all this attention on their personal lives can’t be good for them. Either way, it’s probably not going to be the happiest of holidays for the former Brangelina clan.

