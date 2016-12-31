Sunday , 1 January 2017
Buhari Sacks Magu As EFCC Boss

There are some indications President Muhammadu Buhari may have finally removed Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, from office.

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, in a letter sent to Magu on Friday, directed him to hand over to the Director of Operations in the Commission.

According to a report by The Guardian, Magu was said to have been redeployed back to the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) to pave way for a new appointee into the seat of the anti-graft agency.

The situation, reports say, was made to look like a routine exercise where some senior Police Officers would redeployed back to the Force and serve in the same capacity they left or an improved one.

Recall that, Magu’s nomination was rejected by the Senate following allegation of corruption leveled against him by the Department of State Security Service (DSS).

