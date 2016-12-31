Why I Burnt My Husband With Hot Oil On Christmas Day – 30-Year-Old Woman

One Evelyn Atieno, who hails from Likoni in Mombasa County, Kenya, has narrated why she poured hot oil on her husband, Bruce Omondi on Christmas Day.

While Christians all over the world were celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, Omondi was battling serious burns at the hospital after his wife threw hot cooking oil on him.

eDaily is reporting that the accused, who absconded after the act but was later apprehended, accused her husband of infidelity and on the said day, she bought two liters of cooking oil from a shop, boiled it and poured it on his head, chest, and private parts before escaping.

The 30-year-old woman burnt her husband while he was still asleep.

Omondi was rushed to a local hospital in Likoni before being referred to Coast General Hospital for advanced treatment.

Confirming the incident on Friday, Likoni Officer Commanding Police Division, OCPD, Willy Simba, said it was gathered that the couple had been quarreling quite much recently.

Simba said the police lunched a manhunt for the suspect who was apprehended on Friday.

On his part, Omondi said his wife, for the past three years, had been threatening him with unspecified action.

According to him, he had been a victim of domestic violence since getting married to Atieno.

Source: Dailypost

