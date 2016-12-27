Two Canadian sisters have been detained in Lagos as they face allegations of trying to extort and cyber-bully energy mogul Femi Otedola.

The sisters, Jyoti and Kiran Matharoo are accused of trying to blackmail Otedola by claiming they had evidence of him cheating on his wife. They went ahead to threaten to post the evidence of his infidelity on a notorious Nigerian website, Naijagistlive.

The sisters were arrested following a private investigation.

According to a court document dated Dec. 20 and posted to Nigeria Politics, the sisters stand accused of being “responsible” for the website NaijaGistLive and several other social media accounts on Instagram and Twitter used for “cyberbullying” around 274 people, “mostly based in various regions of Africa.”