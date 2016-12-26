Cannabis Plants Disguised As Christmas Tree In England

In England, police officers made a shocking discovery during a drug raid when they found cannabis plants decorated in the form of a Christmas tree.

On Wednesday, Gloucestershire police raided a house in the town of Cheltenham. They found a small marijuana farm that included the tree.

A man and woman were arrested on suspicion of cultivating maeijuana. They posted bail with a hearing scheduled for February.

Drugs and equipment also were seized in the raid.

The police department got in a festive mood by posting a photo of the tree on Twitter with the words: ”Not your traditional Xmas Tree!”

Not your traditional Xmas Tree! Two arrested in Cheltenham on suspicion of cannabis cultivation. pic.twitter.com/hpPgEX8YDL — Glos Police (@Glos_Police) December 22, 2016

Glocuestershire police are looking to combat the illegal operation.

