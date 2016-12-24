Saturday , 24 December 2016
Ciara Is Expecting Baby Number 2!

Femi Adesanya 7 hours ago

Ciara is expecting her second child with husband, Russell Wilson and she has shown off her growing baby bump in some style. The delectable singer shared photos of her baby bump for a Calvin Klein ad on her Instagram page!

Ciara Ciara Ciara

