Cleaner kills boss for not paying salary in advance

A 22-year-old Cameroonian, Joel Ludguo, is currently in police custody at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba, Lagos State, for allegedly killing his boss, Miss Temidayo Adeleke.

Ludguo was a cleaner and lived with the victim on Prince Tayo Adesanya Street, Park View Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos.

PUNCH Metro learnt that Ludguo had approached his boss, whose marriage was scheduled for early 2017, in her apartment around 10.30am on Tuesday, asking her to give him N15,000 out of his December salary so he could travel.

It was gathered that Adeleke explained to him that she didn’t have naira notes on her and told him to be patient.

He was said to have walked out on the woman in anger only to return with a knife and stabbed her in the chest.

A source told our correspondent that Ludguo wanted to flee the house, but the woman’s driver and a security guard put a distress call to the Ikoyi Police Division.

“The cleaner said the woman had not paid him his December salary. It was just a month’s salary and the month has not even ended. He collects N27,000 per month.

“He used a knife to stab the woman in the chest. The woman shouted, which alerted the driver and security guard. He wanted to escape when policemen arrived at the house and arrested him,” the source said.

The ambience of the posh estate was solemn on Thursday when our correspondent visited the deceased’s family members, who lamented that they had yet to come to terms with Adeleke’s death.

Dressed in black, the sister of the deceased, who did not give her name, said the family was in grief and would not talk to any journalist.

“I appreciate your coming. The incident is shocking. The family is sad and grieving and needs privacy at this time. We want to be accorded that respect please. Thank you,” she said.

PUNCH Metro observed that Adelekes’ surroundings were flooded with exotic vehicles of those who had come to sympathise with the family.

A resident, who asked not to be named, said Ludguo had requested N15,000 from his December salary and became angry because the request was not granted.

“He asked her to give him N15,000 from his December salary and she said she just came back from the US and did not have naira notes. She told him to be patient. He insisted that he needed the money to travel and Temidayo (Adeleke) told him to let her be.

“A few minutes later, he sneaked to where the woman was relaxing and stabbed her in the chest.”

The residence’s security guard, who identified himself simply as Abbah, said Adeleke employed the suspect about two months ago, adding that she was generous to him.

He said, “The boy is wicked and I have always warned him. He takes drugs. When policemen checked his clothes, they found tremor there. Madam bought him a new phone last month and she usually gave him money apart from his salary. She brought him home through her church member last month and they lived in her flat.

“It was the driver who lives in the adjoining flat that heard madam scream. By the time he got there, she was gasping with blood gushing out of her chest. The driver alerted me immediately to stop Joel at the gate and he was later arrested.”

A friend of the deceased on Facebook, Ibrahim Obanikoro, described her as a woman of virtues that would be missed by many, including her benefactors.

“I feel extremely low with the knowledge of Temidayo passing. How can such a beautiful, spirited human depart just like that? I wish I could ask God why, but who am I to question the Almighty?

“My heart goes to the Adeleke family and all Dayo’s friends on this immeasurable loss. A loss so painful it eats deep into everyone’s skin. Dayo was indeed an angel. Your person and ways will be missed by all those you touched in your short visitation to the world.

“I have no iota of doubt that you lived a good life and I am 110 per cent sure that your journey back to heaven is to be with the creator. Till we meet again, Temidayo Adeleke, RIP.”

The Lagos State Police spokesperson, SP Dolapo Badmos, had yet to reply to a text message sent to her line on the incident.

Source: Punch

