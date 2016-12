Actor and comedian, Ricky Harris, most famously known for his role in ‘Everybody hates Chris’ has passed on at the age of 54. Harris who has featured in various roles in TV shows such as The District, The Tracy Morgan Show, The Game, and The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story reportedly died of a heart attack.

Tributes have begun to pour in for Harris, with Comedian Billy D. Washington saying, “Rest in peace, Ricky Harris. My friend, my first live comedy influence. You will be missed.

