Crystal Palace Appoint Sam Allardyce As Head Coach

Just a day after sacking Alan Pardew as head coach, Crystal Palace have announced Sam Allardyce, the former manager of England as the team’s new head coach.

Pardew was sacked after Crystal Palace endured a dismal run in 2016, having won just one of their eleven games this season and as the team continued their slide to the relegation zone, the club’s hierarchy were forced to make a decision.

Allardyce has been out of management having been sacked after being in charge of the Three Lions for barely three weeks for being embroiled in a third party management scandal. Nevertheless, Allardyce is one of the most trusted hands in English football, having most recently saved Sunderland from relegation.

His coaching experience spans stints with Bolton, Newcastle, West Ham and Blackburn and the 62-year old has made no bones about the dire situation Crystal Palace are in.

“You generally get a new job because there are difficulties at a club,” Allardyce told Crystal Palace’s website.

“I have to sort those difficulties out, hopefully with my experience, and try to get a few more results on the board, particularly over Christmas and New Year, to make everybody feel more comfortable.”

