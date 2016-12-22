Crystal Palace Sack Alan Pardew

English Premiership side Crystal Palace have sacked manager Alan Pardew after a poor run of games in 2016.

Pardew had been given a three-and-a-half year contract at Selhurst Park back in January 2015, after he replaced Neil Warnock. The early signs were promising as he took them to the 2015-16 FA Cup Final, whilst stabilising what had been a rocky position in the League. This season though has been rather more of a struggle. They’ve lost eight of their last ten matches, and lie in 17th place, just one point above the relegation line.

The 55 year old had appeared to have good backing from his Chairman Steve Parish, but had recently hinted in an interview that he was also having to deal with other major shareholders who were showing concerns at recent results. Pardew issued a statement following his exit, thanking the club for their overall support:

“I would just like to take the opportunity to thank everybody at Crystal Palace for their fantastic support. In particular a big thanks to the players who gave me absolutely everything and Steve Parish and his Board. Personally I have a lot of good feelings for this football Club and am sad that my time there has ended. I feel that I have a special bond with the club and hope that hasn’t been affected, I wish everybody associated with the Club the best of luck in the future including of course the fans who have been magnificent.”

His final record for Palace shows that he managed 87 games, winning 35 of them, and drawing 13, with 39 defeats – a win ratio of 40.2 percent. As yet, Palace have not appointed a Caretaker Manager.

However, bookmakers have tipped former England boss Sam Allardyce to take over.

