Days After Filing For Divorce From T.I, Tiny Shares These Pictures

Just days after filing for divorce from rapper T.I, her husband of six years, Tiny has shared some super sexy photos! We can only imagine what’s running through T.I’s mind right now.
Just days after filing for divorce from rapper T.I, her husband of six years, Tiny has shared some super sexy photos! We can only imagine what’s running through T.I’s mind right now.
Nollywood stars were not left out of the annual Calabar Carnival holding in Cross Rivers …
You divorce ur husband so that u can have ur way?i pity u.repent now or face the wrath of God.