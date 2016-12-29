Saturday , 31 December 2016
Study in the UK

Days After Filing For Divorce From T.I, Tiny Shares These Pictures

Femi Adesanya 2 days ago

Just days after filing for divorce from rapper T.I, her husband of six years, Tiny has shared some super sexy photos! We can only imagine what’s running through T.I’s mind right now.

15538532_222187218230578_3576414212202692608_n 14533545_1621417601490483_7538217918639636480_n 15624876_265691953846628_6383566577299619840_n

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

real

Nollywood stars storm Calabar Carnival in military outfits

Nollywood stars were not left out of the annual Calabar Carnival holding in Cross Rivers …

One comment

  1. Mr.Yusuf.
    December 30, 2016 at 6:26 pm

    You divorce ur husband so that u can have ur way?i pity u.repent now or face the wrath of God.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946