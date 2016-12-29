Dele Momodu Walks Out Of Show After Davido Calls Him His ‘Boy’

Nigerian journalist Dele Momodu didn’t seem pleased during a show as he walked out when Davido performed Falz’s hit song ‘Bahd, Baddo, Baddest’.
The businessman left the show when the artist performed the song which contains the lyrics ‘Mr Dele na my boy, Dele na my boy’ , an obvious reference to the Ovation publisher.
Davido and the Ovation magazine publisher have long been at loggerheads.
Footage of the incident surfaced on social media.
Momodu had previously stated that their differences had been resolved, but it doesn’t seem so by the look of things.
The veteran journalist and the DMW boss clashed earlier in the year over the custody of the latter’s baby, whom the former is an uncle to the mother.
Davido should learn to respect his elders, when younger ones toe this same line by insulting him, please don’t take offence, because what goes around comes around.
Dele should tell him this” I am old enough to be your father, if you don’t desist, you will leave with the perpetual pain of your own children publicly insulting you, even as you aspire to attain my age” I wonder if Davido receive counsel from his father.
This boy called Davido or David or whatever he call himself is so DISRESPECTFUL. He’s such a child with pacifier in his mouth.
Son, 57 verses in the Bible talks about honoring elderly ones. One of the in Exo. 20:12 says “Honor your father and your mother, that your days may be prolonged in the land which the LORD your God gives you”. Baby boy, not just your parent ok, but to EVERYONE who is older than you.
…”Pride comes before fall” Pro 16:18. Meaning: If you’re too conceited or self-important, something will happen to make you look stupidly foolish to the whole world.
Being disrespectful as he is, d boy is taking advantage of d fact dat Mr dele is much older n won’t want to exchange insults with him. I mean : square him up with a foulmouthed fellow of his age grade, he can’t spit ! #couldn’t make noise when Cynthia Morgan dissed him
This small boy called David abi na david he is just a child that is learning how to live among people. the way I see him he has that pride, too pompous of himself and he fail to understand that this will make him fall and lose his fame. either he likes it or not Dele is above him and there is nothing he can do to change that. David need to visit rehabilitation clinic for him to know how to address his elders in public places.
David whatever he calls himself does not have regard if he does, he will not insult someone who is old enough to be his father no matter what. He should learn to respect people.