Dele Momodu Walks Out Of Show After Davido Calls Him His ‘Boy’

Nigerian journalist Dele Momodu didn’t seem pleased during a show as he walked out when Davido performed Falz’s hit song ‘Bahd, Baddo, Baddest’.

The businessman left the show when the artist performed the song which contains the lyrics ‘Mr Dele na my boy, Dele na my boy’ , an obvious reference to the Ovation publisher.

Davido and the Ovation magazine publisher have long been at loggerheads.

Footage of the incident surfaced on social media.

When will Davido & Dele Momodu's beef end? Davido doesn't give a F. Baba walked out after he called him his boy. pic.twitter.com/OkHpYnAXJR — PREMIUM TWEEP (@XANTAPLUS) December 28, 2016

Momodu had previously stated that their differences had been resolved, but it doesn’t seem so by the look of things.

The veteran journalist and the DMW boss clashed earlier in the year over the custody of the latter’s baby, whom the former is an uncle to the mother.

