Delta monarch commits suicide

Tragedy hit the Umuachi-Ogo community of Ndokwa-East Local Government Area, Delta State, on Wednesday, when the traditional ruler of the community, HRM Onotuku Joseph Onyemali, committed suicide.

Our correspondent gathered that the monarch was found dead after consuming a substance suspected to be poisonous after an allegation of witchcraft was levelled against him by some of his subjects.

Sources told our correspondent on Thursday that the corpse of the monarch was discovered at 8am on Wednesday.

The sources said investigation revealed that the late traditional was found lifeless in his palace after taking some herbicide, whose container was found near his body.

A source told our correspondent, “While others were celebrating the release of ex-governor James Ibori, it was all tears here as our monarch was found dead in his room in a case we suspect is a suicide. The monarch was said to have been accused of witchcraft by subjects.

“It was not clear who those subjects are but the traditional ruler drank what was considered to be a poisonous chemical, whose container was found near his lifeless body. There is apprehension in Umuachi-Ogo since yesterday (Wednesday).”

Another source added that he had been buried in front of the palace in line with native law and customs.

A chief in the area, who confirmed the incident, declined further comment when contacted on Thursday evening.

When contacted on the incident, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, said he had not been briefed on the incident.

He promised to investigate and get back to our correspondent on the issue.

The CP later sent a text message that he had not able to confirmed the report.

Source: Punch

