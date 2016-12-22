Demonstrators Attack El-Rufai’s Convoy In Kaduna

A group of aggrieved demonstrators on Tuesday pelted the convoy of Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai with stones in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area shortly after the State Security Council meeting in the area.

The attack prompted a 24-hour curfew imposed yesterday on Zangon-Kataf, Kaura and Jema’a Local Government areas.

Justifying the move, the Kaduna State Security Council said it took the step based on credible intelligence about risks to lives and property in the affected areas.

The governor also appealed for calm over the attack on him, urging citizens not to respond to the action by demonstrators.

In a statement by El-Rufai’s Spokesman, Samuel Aruwan, the decision to impose curfew on the three LGs was taken by the State Security Council shortly after its meeting on Wednesday.

Mr Aruwan added that the council also reaffirmed the ban on all processions and unlawful assembly throughout the state, adding that security agencies had been empowered to arrest and prosecute any individual or groups that violated the orders.

The meeting, chaired by El-Rufai, the statement added, was attended by the Deputy Governor, Barnabas Yusuf-Bala; Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Agyole Abeh; and Director DSS, Mohammed Wakili; among others.

The governor and his entourage were reportedly pelted with stones and some of the vehicles were damaged after the governor addressed some demonstrators after the Kaduna State Security Council meeting.

“In the name of God, I am begging you. No one should take the law into his or her hand over what happened in Kafanchan.

“Although it is unfortunate, we must rise above induced prejudice and hatred,” Mr Aruwan quoted the governor.

