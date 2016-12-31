Disney Sues Chinese Film Studio After Copying Animated Movie ‘Cars’

Chinese film studio Blue MTV are being forced by law “to stop any crime at the rights owned by Disney” after producing an incriminating animated movie titled “Autobots”, a High Court in Shanghai announced on social network.

The High Court ordered the Chinese company to pay up 1.35 million yuan in damages to Disney and to support the court fees.

The amount is insignificant for the Californian entertainment giant, which recently inaugurated in Shanghai a new Disneyland amusement park. The project required an investment of 5.5 billion dollars.

Produced by Pixar Animation Studios and distributed by Disney in 2006, the movie “Cars” won the Golden Globe for best-animated film and the appreciation of all critics.

Shanghai Court acknowledged that “Autobots”, released last year on the big screens in China includes a series of disturbing similarities with the American feature film.

