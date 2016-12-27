Donald Trump Says There Was ‘No way’ He Would Have Lost To Obama

Following a statement made by US President Barack Obama on Monday that he would have defeated president-elect Donald Trump if he ran in the elections for a third term, the latter has hit back saying there was ”no way” that could have happened.

Trump tweeted hours after Obama’s statement: “President Obama said that he thinks he would have won against me. He should say that but I say NO WAY! – jobs leaving, ISIS, OCare, etc.”

President Obama said that he thinks he would have won against me. He should say that but I say NO WAY! – jobs leaving, ISIS, OCare, etc. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2016

In the November 8 presidential election, the Democratic candidate, Hillary Clinton, who was backed by almost the entire mainstream American media, suffered a crushing defeat by Trump, despite the fact that the Republican nominee’s campaign had been hit with many controversies since its inception in early 2015.

Electoral College members across the US cast their ballots to affirm Trump’s victory last week. Trump needed 270 electoral votes to win the White House, but he received a total of 304. Clinton, however, secured nearly 3 million more votes than Trump in the final popular vote tally.

