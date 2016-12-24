Drunk Man Drives Car Though Airport, Tells Court He Did It For Love

In the Russian city of Kazan, a drunk man tried to get away from police by driving his car through an airport terminal

Dashcam footage and CCTV show police chasing a car in heavy snow. The car then veers through airport doors and drives around a luggage belt.

Reports say the driver had knocked down a barrier to the airport car park.The Kazan airport officials said the intoxicated man rammed through the terminal doors late on Wednesday and drove around inside the international terminal.

Footage shows an older style car driving past a check-in area, a departure gate, and shops before driving outside to a railway.

News site Kazansky Reporter on Friday quoted 40-year old Ruslan Nurtdinov, who told a court hearing that he had planned his route carefully: “I had to get on the platform. I was fighting for love.”

Nurtdinov said his lady friend was arriving at the railway platform, and this was his way to greet her.

Officials said no one was hurt in the incident.

