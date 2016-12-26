Ekiti APC Slams Pastor Adeboye Over Support For Fayose, Alleges Bribery

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has frown at the comment made by the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye yesterday commending the State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, for what he called the governor’s courage and willingness to defend his people and the cause of the common man in the country.

The party said it was alarmed that a cleric of Pastor Adebayo’s standing could praise Governor Fayose for his persistent insults and abuses on President Muhammadu Buhari, noting that Pastor Adeboye’s should be seen as speaking for himself and his comment must not be seen as representing that of the entire members of the RCCG.

In a release issued in Ado Ekiti on Sunday and signed by State Chairman of the party, Chief Jide Awe, the party alleged that Fayose could have bribed Pastor Adeboye with huge amount of money to get such endorsement, which they are now circulating everywhere.

Pastor Adeboye had during his tour of the country to the state as part of the church’s annual ‘Let’s Go A Fishing” programme, said to Fayose: “We thank God for your courage, for your boldness, we thank God for your being willing to take risks so that your people can be protected. You have been a governor who knows when to say enough is enough in defence of his people. And I’m sure you know what I’m talking about and I am sure the world knows. I don’t want to say more than that but be assured that we are praying for you and you will succeed in Jesus name.”

Chief Jide Awe said Governor Fayose is a man that can bribe even angel of God to endorse the devil, warning Pastor Adeboye to avoid what will make the people of Ekiti to rise against him.

The APC said that Pastor Adeboye choosing this period of the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ to embark on praise singing of a character like Fayose is to say the least, preposterous.

The party chairman called on members of the RCCG, especially families of the founder, Pa Josiah Akindayomi to call Pastor Adeboye to order before he destroys the church with his involvement in politics.

He said Pastor Adeboye must not be allowed to destroy the legacies of the founder of the Redeemed Church and the entire members of the church.

Chief Jide Awe said Pastor Adeboye should be reminded that Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, is a staunch member of the RCCG and what is expected of the Cleric was support for members of his church, not praise singing of Fayose.

Source: Dailypost

