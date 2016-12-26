Elton John Pays Emotional Tribute To George Michael

Elton John has penned an emotional tribute to his friend, George Michael who passed away today at the age of 53 from heart failure.

“I am in deep shock,” he began by writing alongside a photo of the two of them together.

“I have lost a beloved friend—the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family and all of his fans. #RIP.”

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period. The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

