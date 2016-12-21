Thursday , 22 December 2016
Emem Isong’s ‘Ayamma’ set to hit Nigerian cinemas this weekend

Seyi Peters 22 hours ago

This holiday weekend promises to be exciting as Emem Isong’s new movie, ‘Ayamma’ is set to premiere in cinemas from Friday, December 23rd, 2016.

Ayamma

The musical movie under the production of Royal Arts Academy and produced by renowned Nollywood producer and director stars Adesua Etomi, Wale Ojo, Ime Bishop Umoh, Ekere Ekanga, Theresa Edem, Majid Michel, Moses Armstrong and so many others.

The star-studded movie which focuses on culture and history is as a magical story of love, treachery, lust and revenge, all entwined in the beauty of music and dance.

Watch the trailer below.

