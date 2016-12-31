Ex- Golden Eaglets, ACP Killed in Edo

A serving Assistant Commissioner of Police, in- charge of training in Edo State Police Command, ACP Osawe has been reportedly murdered by unknown gunmen in his house at Upper Sokponba road, Benin City.

Also, Gombe United defender, Uzama Douglas was shot dead in Benin City by cultists last Thursday.

ACP Osawe was said to have left his office on that faithful day at about 3pm for home and that when one of his children placed a call to his phone, it was answered by an unknown person that described himself as a Policeman.

Narrating the incident, a close relation, who does not want his name in print said that on getting to his brother’s house, he found him in his pool of blood.

A close friend of the former Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles invitee said that the left back was shot in the capital of Benin.

The ex- Golden Eaglets, and the ACP were declared dead on admission to hospital.

“He was still on break in Benin City and was yet to resume for the new season,” the close relation said about the Gombe player.

“He went out with friends when some cult boys carried out an attack on them. He was shot and that was it.

“The killers fled and left my friend in cold blood,” the emotional friend stated.

A top official at Gombe United said the club was shocked at Uzama’s murder. “The Gombe United family has learned with sadness of the untimely death of our defender, Uzama Douglas.

“This is a sad loss to Uzama’s family, Gombe United and the nation.”

Kennedy Obiokor, Uzama’s roommate said “I am devastated at the loss of my roommate, Uzama Douglas. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this terrible time.”

The death of Uzama is the second tragedy to hit the domestic football scene in the last three months after Shooting Stars central defender, Izu Joseph was shot dead.

National Association of Nigeria Professional Footballers NANPF, who spoke through their secretary general, Austin Popo, said they received with rude shock the news of the death of Uzama Douglas of Gombe United FC who was shot dead in Benin.

The union commiserated with the family of Uzama Douglas and pray God to give the family fortitude to bear the irreparable lose.

“May his soul rest in peace. Meanwhile the Edo State council of the players Union has been mandated to furnish the National secretariat with details of the circumstances that led to Douglas death and advice on further development.”

Also, a statement from Gombe United Football Club said they received with shock the news of the brutal murder of Douglas Uzama in Benin City; Douglas has been a dedicated player with our club and we feel pained by his demise and the circumstances that led to his untimely death. The rate of killings of innocent souls in Nigeria is reaching an alarming stage; we mourn the untimely and grim murder of Douglas Usama.

“Douglas Uzama was a promising young footballer, he has played for the National team at the Under-17 and Under-20 categories. He nursed the dream of playing at the very top, for some thugs to brutally take his life at this stage of his career means the life of an ordinary Nigerian is at risk day in day out, it also speaks a lot on the spate of insecurity within us.

“Our thoughts and condolences go to the family of the deceased. May the Almighty give them fortitude to bear this monumental tragedy. Condolence also goes to his team mates, in particular, and the entire nation’s football family, in general. As we comprehend this loss, our prayers should go to the bereaved family.

“We are hereby calling on the security forces to hunt for Douglas Uzama’s murderers and bring them to book. They should be made to pay for this dastardly act and should never be allowed to go scot free. The entire landscape in Nigeria has been blighted by the endemic twin evil of crime and violence, these need to be curtailed, the bloody killers of Douglas Uzama must be apprehended.”

All attempts to reach the Commissioner of police for comments were unsuccessful, as he neither answered his phone nor replied text messages put across to his cell phone.

Source: ThisDay

