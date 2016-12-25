Father Forces 13-Year-Old Daughter To Marry Her 56-Year-Old Islamic Teacher In Kano

While the dust set by forceful child marriage in Nigeria is yet to settle, a Quranic School teacher in Kurna Babban Layi area of Kano State has reportedly perfected plans to marry off his 13-year-old daughter, Bilkisu, to his 56-year-old friend.

The relatives of the teenager have called on the state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and the Emir of Kano, Mohammed Sanusi II, to intervene and abort the marriage billed to hold Friday next week.

The revelation was made public by a relative of the teenager, who pleaded anonymity to the Punch.

The relation said he was concerned about the kind of life the girl would live if she married a man who has three wives and many grown up children.

He said, “The groom has three wives, many children and grandchildren. I am appealing to Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi and Governor of Kano to help intervene,” he said, adding that the father planned to marry off Bilkisu’s sister off almost the same age on the same day.

The said relation on Saturday, raised the alarm when he took Bilkisu to Freedom Radio office in Sharada area of the state for a media campaign against the marriage.

Speaking, Bilkisu said she does not love the man.

According to her, she always cried whenever the matter was mentioned.

The state governor and Emir, are however, yet to comment on the incident.

The issue of child marriage has recently caused serious stir across the nation.

This is coming after the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Usman was accused of marrying off a 14-year-old girl, Habiba Isiyaku, to her kidnapper, although, he dismissed the allegation, saying the girl had indicated her interest in marrying her alleged abductor.

Source: Dailypost

