I feel I am not alive – Mother of missing UNIOSUN final year student

As news filtered in that the corpse of a 400-Level student of the Osun State University, Ipetu Ijesa Campus, Rofiat Adebisi, who went missing last week had been found in Iragbiji, Osun State, a fresh cloud of darkness descended on Mrs. Marian Ogunlana.

Her son, 25-year-old Samuel Eke, a student of Computer Sciences at UNIOSUN, had been missing along with his friend, Robert Akinduro, since they both went out around 10.30pm on September 5 to visit a friend, who was helping them with their final year project.

Mrs. Ogunlana, who was crying as she spoke with our correspondent on the phone, explained that her woes over the disappearance of her only son became compounded by the fact that the police had simply stopped looking for the young men.

She said “All I do is visit churches and other religious houses and they keep telling me that they are alive. I don’t even know what to say. The police at Osogbo said they had handed over the case to the court. I don’t know whether they are investigating anything anymore. I don’t know what they are doing at all, nobody tells us anything.

“I have even gone to the office of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Abuja to complain about the fact that the police had stopped investigating their disappearance. They promised to follow up the matter and we have heard nothing. It is three days to the end of the year and there has been no news. The school was following up on the case before but now, they have also left everything to us.

“I am praying to God for a miracle; for my son to come back home soon. I had hoped that would happen during the Yuletide but I have heard nothing. It is agony for me thinking about the issue. I currently feel that I am not alive.”

Eke and Akinduro disappeared with no clue as to their whereabouts.

The police have since arrested and arraigned the friend they went to meet that night, 28-year-old Adedamola Olagoke, who is also a student of the university.

Olagoke was charged with kidnapping, being the person who allegedly communicated last with the duo. He is currently on bail.

However, the Commissioner of Police in Osun State, Mr. Fimihan Adeoye, said the command had not closed investigation on the student’s disappearance, assuring that all leads would be followed.

Source: Punch

