FG Declares December 26, 27 And January 2 As Public Holidays

The Federal Government has declared Monday and Tuesday, December 26 & 27, 2016 and Monday, January 2, 2017 as public holidays to mark the Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year 2017 celebrations respectively.

This was made known in a statement on Wednesday by the Minister of Interior, Lieutenant General Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd).

General Dambazau enjoined all Christians and Nigerians in general to remain committed and support the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, in his sustained efforts towards building a peaceful, united and prosperous Nigeria.

He also urged the citizens to use the occasion to pray for peace, unity and peaceful co-existence across the country.

The minister wishes all Nigerians at home and abroad, a Merry Christmas and prosperous New Year.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued by the Acting Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Interior, Mr Muhammadu Maccido.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: