FG Releases N471.8m For Payment Of Super Falcons Allowances

It has taken a week of sit-ins, media coverage and a protest at the National Assembly for the Super Falcons to get their bonuses and allowances.
The Nigerian team, who were victorious at the just concluded Women’s African Cup of Nations were owed $25,000 each by the Nigerian Football Federation.
Days after the competition, the players were paid just $2,000 each and given a vague promise of future payment. Nigeria’s sports minister went as far as to suggest that the players were owed their winning bonus because the NFF did not expect them to win the competition.
The President’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari promised on Wednesday that funds would be released for the allowances on Friday and sources have confirmed that the Falcons have now been paid.
This shows that the Nigerian government only understands one language which is ‘fighting for your right’ these days Nigerians will have to embark on protest and strikes before getting what they truely deserve, it’s a shame on the so-called political class !
can you imagine a whole minister making such comment in the public view.This is the second goofing and the president is still allowing him stay.Anyway,what different does it make.Thanks gals for not bulging…