FG Releases N471.8m For Payment Of Super Falcons Allowances

It has taken a week of sit-ins, media coverage and a protest at the National Assembly for the Super Falcons to get their bonuses and allowances.

The Nigerian team, who were victorious at the just concluded Women’s African Cup of Nations were owed $25,000 each by the Nigerian Football Federation.

Days after the competition, the players were paid just $2,000 each and given a vague promise of future payment. Nigeria’s sports minister went as far as to suggest that the players were owed their winning bonus because the NFF did not expect them to win the competition.

The President’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari promised on Wednesday that funds would be released for the allowances on Friday and sources have confirmed that the Falcons have now been paid.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: