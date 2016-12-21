Five Things We Learnt About Trey Songz On Coke Studio Africa 4

Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, and actor, Trey Songz was featured on the 9th episode of Coke Studio Africa 4 as the international guest for this year, and to say the least, the episode was a smash!

Aside from his incredible and captivating performance, here are five things we discovered about Trey Songz during the show.

His first girlfriend is from Ethiopia. Trey revealed this much, over lunch while hanging out with Yemi Alade, South African Rapper, Emtee and Ethiopian hip-hop artiste, Lij Michael. He is a prayer warrior. Before climbing the stage for the first original track “Body to Body”, the Grammy award winning recording artiste invited his fellow performers to pray, saying “I don’t know which ritual’s y’all may have before shows, but I always pray, y’all wanna pray with me”.

Looking for how to grow your likes on social media, then Trey has the answer. When asked by a member of the Sauti Academy, how he’s been able to amass the millions of likes on his Instagram page, Trey responded saying “Show people what it is that you want them to see. On social media, people are drawn to people who are genuine.”

4. Trey Song is a linguist. Yes, he is that bright, well technically! *wink* He does not just have talent as a music artiste and as an actor, he is also good with learning others people language very fast. Hear him sing in Yoruba and Swahili

He is a Perfectionist, in a good way, though. Despite his accomplishments, Trey is a stickler for excellence. He would stop at nothing just so he and the people around him get things done right. He proved that while working with Vanessa Mdee on her pitch.

