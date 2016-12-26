Fleeing Boko Haram Terrorist Arrested In Ikorodu, Lagos – Buratai

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai has revealed that a member of the dreaded sect, Boko Haram who was fleeing the onslaught of the Nigerian Army has been arrested in Ikorodu area of Lagos State on Saturday.

The military boss made this disclosure while speaking at the re-opening of Maiduguri-Gubio-Damasak and Maiduguri-Monguno-Baga roads by Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima.

The roads closed in 2013 to curb the free flow of the insurgents were reopened due to the crushing of the Boko Haram militants by the Nigerian Army.

Buratai however, charged the troops not to relent and keep on fighting until all the terrorists who had waged a war against Nigeria since 2009 have been killed or arrested.

“You must maintain the momentum of the operation. We must pursue the terrorists wherever they are. We must not allow them to regroup,” the army chief said.

He said in spite of the take over of the terrorists’ last strong hold in the Sambisa forest as announced by President Muhammadu Buhari, “we have no time to waste”.

The chief of army staff described the seven-year fight against the Boko Haram terrorists as “quite sober and touchy”, saying that a number of officers and soldiers had lost their lives in the war.

He prayed for the repose of their souls and vowed that the army would recommit itself to the fight until “remnants’’ of the terrorists were cleared.

