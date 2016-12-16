Thursday , 22 December 2016
Study in the UK

Former President’s Daughter ‘Shot Dead’ By Husband

Deolu 6 days ago

Valentina Guebuza, the daughter of the former Mozambican president Armando Guebuza has reportedly been shot dead by her husband, Zófimo Muiuane.

Reports on Thursday said the incident took place on Wednesday in Maputo.

 valentina-maputo

The businesswoman died at the age of 36, leaving behind a daughter. According to police, she was shot by her husband and died before reaching hospital, the Club of Mozambique reported.

Police said Valentina Guebuza was killed by four shots from a pistol illegally acquired in South Africa by her husband, Zófimo Muiuane.

Muiuane had since been arrested and remained in custody.

Valentina Guebuza was listed as the seventh most powerful woman in Africa by Forbes magazine in 2013.

Source: Punch

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

image-pending

Arik Resumes Scheduled Operations

Arik Air yesterday morning resumed scheduled flight services on both domestic and international routes after …

One comment

  1. Monica
    December 16, 2016 at 4:30 pm

    The wickedness of the wicked. A woman you claimed to love and married. God have mercy ha ha ha

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946