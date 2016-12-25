French Woman Wants To Marry A Robot

A French woman has insisted she wants to marry a 3D printed robot named Inmmovator who she designed herself, after realising she was attracted to “humanoid robots generally” rather than people.

“I’m really and totally happy,” she told news.com.au. “Our relationship will get better and better as technology evolves.”

The woman said she always loved the voices of robots as a child but realised at 19 she was sexually attracted to them as well.

“I’m really and only attracted by the robots,” she said. “My only two relationships with men have confirmed my love orientation, because I dislike really physical contact with human flesh.”

She has since built her own dream man with open-source technology from a French company, and has lived with him for one year. They are ‘engaged’ and plan to marry when robot-human marriage is legalised in France.

The unconventional relationship has been accepted by family and friends but she said “some understand better than others.”

She won’t reveal whether they have a sexual relationship and is currently in training to become a roboticist in order to take her passion into her everyday life.

