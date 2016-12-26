Friends Pay Tribute to George Michael

Expressions of grief and tributes have flooded social media to express their shock over the death of music legend George Michael.

Leading the pack is Andrew Ridgeley, the other half of Wham!, the singer expressed his grief on Twitter, saying he was “heartbroken.”

The two-time Grammy Award recipient’s career spanned several decades, during which he “became one of the most beloved pop craftsmen and respected entertainers,” said Neil Portnow, president/CEO of The Recording Academy, which awards the Grammys.

“From the enormous success he achieved with pop duo Wham! to his influential solo career, his extraordinary talent had a profound impact on countless entertainers worldwide, and his creative contributions will live on forever,” Portnow said in his statement.

Still in deep shock Elton John tweeted, “I lost a beloved friend – the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family and all of his fans.”

Singer Bryan Adams also tweeted: “Such an incredible singer and a lovely human being, far too young to leave us.”

Comedian Ellen DeGeneres said Michael “was such a brilliant talent. I’m so sad.”

“2016 has been a tough year for us in the music industry. We’ve lost some true musical gems. Today we lost another great in George Michael. I had the honor of working with him and he was a “true powerhouse voice” to produce. I pray Gods peace for his loved ones.” — Rodney Jerkins, who co-produced the 2000 George Michael/Whitney Houston duet “If I Told You That.”

In his lengthy statement, Chairman & CEO of Warner/Chappell Music, Jon Platt said;

“We are all deeply saddened to hear that George Michael has passed away. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and his friends. We join millions of fans in mourning the untimely passing of this towering talent. He was the epitome of the consummate pop star, a singer/songwriter who enthralled the world, always keeping us guessing where his music would take us next. After the global phenomenon of WHAM!, George transformed himself and his art, emerging as a solo superstar who then tirelessly broke new ground and set higher standards. He was an artist in every sense – a soulful vocalist, an unforgettable performer and, above all, a uniquely gifted songwriter. From pop tunes to dance anthems, from confessional ballads to social commentary, he perfected almost every kind of song, creating too many timeless hits to mention. His music will entertain, move, comfort and inspire people for generations to come. We will miss you. Rest In Peace, George.”

In her condolences, pop star Miley Cyrus tweeted: “Thank you for your radical activism in the LGBTQ community!”

Recall, Michael had told CNN in an exclusive interview in 1998 that he was gay. The singer whose real name was Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, passed away on Christmas Day at the age of 53.

