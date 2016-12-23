FRSC Warns Against Travelling At Night During Christmas

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has urged motorists and other road users to avoid reckless driving and night journey during the festival period in order to reduce the rate of auto crashes.

Mr Arinze Igwe, FRSC Ilesa Unit Commander, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ilesa.

Igwe said that officers of the command have been deployed to the highways for daily patrol and enforcement of existing traffic rules.

He advised motorists against night journey and advised them to plan their journey to reduce accidents.

The commander also advised them to ensure their vehicles were roadworthy before embarking on any trip.

“The command had embarked on a full-scale enforcement to curb dangerous driving, overtaking and use of phone while driving as well as overloading.

“Majority of the accidents were as a result of reckless driving and night journey in which armed robbers, potholes, grounded vehicles among others cause accidents,’’ he stated.

Igwe also decried the use of cargo vehicles to convey passengers and called for legislation to check the practice.

Source: Guardian

