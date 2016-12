Funke Akindele and JJC Attend The Headies Together For The First Time

Power couple Funke Akindele and JJC are no strangers to the red carpet, but this is the first time they’ve attended the Headies awards together.

For their red carpet appearance, the celebrity couple turned heads as they looked as loved-up as ever, staring into each other’s eyes, and laughing like they had secrets and insider jokes only marrieds can share.

