Saturday , 31 December 2016
‘Game Of Thrones’ star’s salary revealed

Seyi Peters 3 days ago

The salary of Game Of Thrones actor Lena Headey has reportedly been revealed.

Headey plays Cersei Lannister in the HBO series.

According to E! News, the star’s former husband Peter Loughran has claimed that she earns “more than $1 million per episode”.

Headey is currently in a custody battle with Loughran, who she split from last year.

It was previously reported that Headey and her GoT co-stars had “banded together and recently concluded a renegotiation that will pay them each $1.1 million per episode for seven episodes of season seven and six episodes of season eight”.

After a new preview was aired recently, the new season of Game Of Thrones is set to air next year.

One comment

  1. abdulaxix
    December 28, 2016 at 8:23 pm

    which month are they going to drop the season seven on air?

    Reply

