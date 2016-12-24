Saturday , 24 December 2016
Genevieve Magazine Teamed up With Friends For Their 2016 Christmas Card

Seyi Peters 1 hour ago

Genevieve Magazine have unveiled their all-white Christmas card which features women who have supported them in one way or the other in 2016.

Speaking on their theme, the inspiration and lifestyle magazine team wrote;

As we came close to rounding off the year, we had one of our strategy sessions where we brainstormed on the best way to end the year and of course a Christmas Card with women who have supported us in one way or the other seemed like the perfect idea. We all got to work and before we knew it we were gathered at @thewatersideikoyilagos, clad in our different white outfits all dolled up [email protected]_intl.
We sipped champagne from @moetnigeria and received directions from photographer extraordinaire @moussamoussa and after what seemed like a unplanned Christmas party we ended the day waiting for the beautiful card.
Well, here it is and everyone looks amazing. We thank everyone who made out time to share this moment with the Genevieve family.
From Genevieve Magazine and friends we wish you a very Merry Christmas.
