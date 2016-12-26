Monday , 26 December 2016
Study in the UK

George Michael dies of suspected heart failure

Seyi Peters 3 hours ago

Singer George Michael, who passed away on Christmas Day, is believed to have died from heart failure, his manager Michael Lippman said, according to the UK-based Press Association.

George Michael

Police are treating Michael’s death as “unexpected but not suspicious,” the news agency reported.

Michael, who first shot to fame with the 1980s duo Wham!, died on Christmas Day at age 53.

George Michael Wham

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period,” said a statement from Michael’s family.

In a statement, Thames Valley Police said: “At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.” The agency said police were called to a property in Goring-on-Thames shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday and confirmed the death of a 53-year-old man at the scene.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

klint_da_drunk_234

Klint Da Drunk Shares Family Christmas Card

Comedian Klint Da Drunk took to photo sharing site, Instagram to unveil his family Christmas …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946