Two days after a suspected terrorist ran a lorry into a Christmas market in the German capital of Berlin, authorities have released a photo of the suspect.

German police have disclosed that 24-year-old Anis Amri, a Tunisian is responsible for the incident. Amri had earlier monitored earlier in the year on suspicion of armed robbery.

Officials say he is armed and dangerous and are offering a reward of up to €100,000 ($104,000) for information leading to his arrest.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: