Giroud Strikes Late As Arsenal Beat West Brom

Olivier Giroud scored a late winner to get Arsenal’s title bid back on track at the Emirates.

The Frenchman headed home the only goal of the game in the dying minutes to finally break West Brom’s resolve.

Arsenal looked like having to settle for a point after seeing a series of chances go begging.

Ben Foster starred for the resilient Baggies, making a string of saves early in the second half while Alexis Sanchez also struck the post for the hosts.

Giroud repaid boss Arsene Wenger‘s faith in restoring him to the starting 11 with a vital winner.

The victory moves Arsenal, who had lost their two previous games, into third but they remain nine points behind Chelsea in the title race.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: