Monday , 26 December 2016
Hacked Sony Music Twitter Account Spreads Fake News Of Britney Spears’ Death

Yinka Agunbiade 2 hours ago

On Monday morning, the Twitter accounts for Sony Music Global and Bob Dylan announced that troubled pop singer Britney Spears had died.

The tweets tagged Britney Spears’ Twitter account, introduced the hashtag #RIPBritney and said the singer “is dead by accident.”

It was only a hoax according to CNN, who reported the singer’s representative to state that the popstar is “alive and well.”

Sony Music Global posted two tweets shortly later to explain the account’s unusual activity.

Bob Dylan’s account also appeared to have been accessed by the same hacking group, OurMine.

It also had to distance itself from the previous posts.

This is not the first time OurMine has claimed to take over celebrity social media accounts in order to gain publicity. The group has hacked the Twitter accounts of Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in the past.

